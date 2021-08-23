Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kingspan Group stock traded up $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.45. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $116.00.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

