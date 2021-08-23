ARGI Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,192. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.