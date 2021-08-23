ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $9.72 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 151,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,603. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

