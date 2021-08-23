ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 51,688 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 45,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

