Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.25 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.51. The company had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $179.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

