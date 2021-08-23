The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

GDV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.