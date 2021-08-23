The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
GDV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $26.95.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
