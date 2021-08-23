Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.34. The stock had a trading volume of 526,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

