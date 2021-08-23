Joint Ventures Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,155.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $57,524.71 and approximately $11,155.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.26 or 0.00826675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

