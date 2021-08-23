Trodl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $576.00 (TRO)

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Trodl has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Trodl coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Trodl has a market capitalization of $863,208.12 and approximately $576.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00130686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00162283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,225.49 or 0.99920686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.01017052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.21 or 0.06715198 BTC.

Trodl’s total supply is 597,534,631 coins and its circulating supply is 149,095,543 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trodl using one of the exchanges listed above.

