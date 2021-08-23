Analysts Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report $172.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.90 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $643.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $653.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. 37,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,323. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $550.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 3.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

