Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $15.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 billion. HP reported sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in HP by 17.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 326,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,614,789. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

