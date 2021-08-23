ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 92,270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,838,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $94,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,753,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.98. 236,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

