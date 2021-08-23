Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 252,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

