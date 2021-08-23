1,811 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $3.67 on Monday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 776,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,809. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

