Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 4.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.26% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $103,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.53. 123,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,507. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

