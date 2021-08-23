SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 7.6% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 83,793 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,224. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.