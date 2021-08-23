Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,655 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,749,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $124.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.57. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

