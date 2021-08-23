Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

NYSE APD traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 77,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,933. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

