1ST Source Bank Buys 890 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.70. 182,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock valued at $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

