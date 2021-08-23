Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $31.36 million and $1.41 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002510 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056007 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00130676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00162111 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,839,461 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

