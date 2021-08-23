IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $702.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post sales of $702.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.60 million. IDEX posted sales of $581.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $221.65. 7,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,117. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92. IDEX has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.