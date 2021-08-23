BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of BJ traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 73,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,057 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

