USDK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $135.71 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.66 million and $135.71 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00162111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,260.45 or 1.00039926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.01012074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.13 or 0.06683749 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.