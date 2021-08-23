DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $466.69 on Major Exchanges

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $466.69 or 0.00947770 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and $432,387.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

