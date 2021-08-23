ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and $909,189.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.00489660 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001087 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,525,064,776 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

