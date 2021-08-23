1ST Source Bank Has $3.19 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.71. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.