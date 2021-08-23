Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HP shares. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $25.32. 78,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,842. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,267,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

