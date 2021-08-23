1ST Source Bank Sells 194 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 85,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $86.51 and a 12-month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

