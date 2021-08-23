Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 7th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $273,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $65.41 on Monday, reaching $2,814.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,792. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,582.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

