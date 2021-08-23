Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Geberit has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GBERY traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. Geberit has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

