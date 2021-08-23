Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,062 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,968. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

