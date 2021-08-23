tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

tru Independence LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,003 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,702,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

