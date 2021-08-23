Tapmydata Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 63.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00546767 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.67 or 0.01164910 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

