Hellenic Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.94 or 0.00374807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

