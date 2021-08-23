Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 802 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 166,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,719. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.