ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $51.97. 84,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,957. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

