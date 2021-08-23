Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $547.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $550.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. Truist increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

In other news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 58.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

SFIX traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 35,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,644. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -54.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

