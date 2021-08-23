Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.77.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $11.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

