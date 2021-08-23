$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,891.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,758,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,652,000 after buying an additional 2,620,173 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,398,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,904. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.51.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

