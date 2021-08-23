Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $425.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.50 million and the highest is $450.90 million. ePlus reported sales of $433.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,611. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $400,184.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $831,372. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

