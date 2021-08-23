Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Tops $0.0034

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $56.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00823499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00102515 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

