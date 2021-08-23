trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get trivago alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRVG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,142. The company has a market cap of $937.49 million, a P/E ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.08. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.