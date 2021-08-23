Richard A. Goglia Sells 24,788 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TGI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.21. 13,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TGI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 109,978.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

