BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Purchases $18,688.28 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director C L. Craig, Jr. bought 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $18,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,132.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 72,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

