BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Purchases $18,688.28 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director C L. Craig, Jr. bought 332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $18,688.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,132.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 72,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.