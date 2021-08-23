Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Purchases $47,000.00 in Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Director Paul R. Hansen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Vyant Bio stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.40. 2,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,579. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

