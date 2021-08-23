Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

NYSE D traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $79.12. 200,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,043. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

