Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.38. 613,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,990. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

