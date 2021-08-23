Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 112,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 310,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 29,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

