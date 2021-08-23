The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $34.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.53.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

MOS stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.36. The company had a trading volume of 115,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,386,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.18.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

