Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $29.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.41.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 531,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 504,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,755. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

